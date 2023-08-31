DAWSON SPRINGS — Audrey Earl Jackson, 94, of Dawson Springs, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She worked for many years and retired from General Electric. She was a member of the Dawson Springs Baptist Temple Church.
Survivors: daughter, Wanda Faye Morris; son, Jeffrey Dale Jackson; and sister, Sue Alexander.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs,. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: DAPS Food Bank, P.O. Box 135, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
