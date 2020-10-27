Infant Jacob Dylan Stobaugh passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born October 22, 2020 in Madisonville to Steven and Amanda Stobaugh. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Glendal “Red” Rice; great grandparents, John and Maxine Baty, Rev. L.R. and Patricia McMullen; and James and Carolyn Stobaugh.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by half sister, Madyson Stobaugh; half brothers, Cayson Stobaugh and Thaxton Cobb; grandparents, Stephen and Tammy Stobaugh, Rick and Ann Tomlinson, and Carl and Judy Lohmeyer; great grandparent, Dave and Brenda Zelt; aunts and uncles, Justin Dinovo, Stephanie Stobaugh, Matthew and Syble Dinovo, Christian Holmes, Justin and Hannah Davis, and Brandon and Rayna Broady; and 15 cousins.
Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Manning officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery in White Plains, KY.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Jones and Stephen Stobaugh.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
