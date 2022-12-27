SEBREE — Brad Roberts, 41, of Nebo, KY passed away Friday December 23, 2022 at his residence.
He was born December 1, 1981, to Kenneth Wayne Roberts, and Polly Bivins Roberts of Nebo.
Brad was a member of Johnson Island Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and golfing and spending time with his dog Stella.
He is survived by his parents; a brother, Brian (Molly) Roberts of Nebo; his grandparents, Kenneth M. (Dorothy) Roberts of Nebo and three nephews, Luke Roberts, Owen Roberts and Ryder Roberts.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday December 29, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel Bro. Roy Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Nebo Cemetery in Nebo.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
