NORTONVILLE — Larry Franklin Haley, Sr., 78, of Nortonville, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born in Chicago, Illinois May 31, 1944, to the late Chester and Beatrice Haley. Mr. Haley was a member of Suthards Missionary Baptist Church and had worked as a truck driver for Goldenrod Dairy. He had served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Haley was a member of Disabled American Veterans.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Haley.
Mr. Haley is survived by his wife, Martha Haley of Nortonville; his son, Larry Haley, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca, of Nortonville; two sisters, Barbara Quist of Chicago, Illinois and Lois Vlasak of Henderson, Nevada; one brother, Mike Haley and his wife, Linda, of Greenville; three grandchildren, Nathaniel Haley, Mary Elizabeth Haley, and Katherine Haley; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Bro. George Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at Suthards Missionary Baptist Church in Suthards, with military rites performed by the 101st Airborne Fort Campbell and the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Larry Haley, Jr., Chris Brasher, Roger Osburn, Mike Payne, Brad Payne, and Bro. George Brooks.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
