Linda Devona Smith, 73, of Madisonville, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. She was a retired CNA at Regional Medical Center. Linda was a member of Grace Warehouse Church.
Survivors: daughters, Robin Champeau and Tina (Raymond) Merideth.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Prospect Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
