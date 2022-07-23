Linda Devona Smith, 73, of Madisonville, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. She was a retired CNA at Regional Medical Center. Linda was a member of Grace Warehouse Church.

Survivors: daughters, Robin Champeau and Tina (Raymond) Merideth.

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Prospect Cemetery in Dawson Springs.

Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.