Goree Thelma Fairrow Smalls, 62, the daughter of the late Leonard Johnson Jr. and Verna May (Cookie) McElroy, transitioned to her heavenly home Oct. 22, 2019, at 7:05 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Smalls.
Goree graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins and attended Western Kentucky in Bowling Green. She worked at General Electric for 23 years before retiring.
Goree leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Shamra Smalls of Madisonville and Jamierann Smalls of Bowling Green; her brother, Rodney (Angie) Martin of Augusta, Georgia; her sister, Leslie Hunt of Barnsley; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many loved and devoted friends.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time.
Mason & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com.
