Lynda Curtin, 68, of Nortonville, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Lynda retired from Methodist Hospital and attended New Salem Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Tanya Cotton; sister Cyndi Perkins; and brothers Ron Lacy and Willie Lacy.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday at New Salem Baptist Church, Nortonville with a fellowship meal held after the service at South Hopkins Fire Department, Nortonville. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
