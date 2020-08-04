Robert Louis “Bob” Hartley, 85, of Clay, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
Bob was born on Oct. 16, 1934, in Kent, Ohio, to the late Claude and Kathryn Hartley.
He was a registered nurse for 22 years and retired from Regional Medical Center in Madisonville.
He was a member of Community Fellowship Church in Clay.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by four brothers; two sisters; a daughter, Crystal Rahn; and two grandsons, Jerrod Bumpus and Casey Hartley.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Hartley, of Clay; one daughter, Claudia Hartley, of Marion; three sons, Charles “Chuck” Hartley (Cindy), of Clarksville, Tennessee, James Louis Hartley (Tina), of Salem, Missouri, and Jodiah “Jody” Hartley (Amber), of Dixon; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Community Fellowship Church in Clay with Bro. Earl Reeves officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. til service time at the church on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery in Dixon.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420. Envelopes will be available at the church.
