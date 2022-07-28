James Darrell Benton Jr., 54, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his residence in Madisonville.
He was born January 25, 1968, in Madisonville, KY, to the late James Darrell Benton, Sr., and Jean Adams Benton.
James was an avid UK fan and fan of the military. He could tell you about every airplane, who flew it, when they flew it, and when they stopped. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church.
He is survived by his sisters, Donna Taylor of Madisonville and Dottie (Lynn) McCall of Greenfield, TN; and brother, Michael Benton of Madisonville.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, July 29, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Van Williams and Pastor Chris Whitmer officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 11:30 A.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
