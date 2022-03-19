Earl Wayne Hall, 57, of Madisonville, died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Survivors: brothers, William Castile, Clarence Castile, Jerry Castile, Kenneth Hall, and Keith Hall, and sisters, Carolyn Bozell and Judy Hall.
Service: 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Riverside Chapel located at Riverside Cemetery, 119 Metcalfe Lane, Hopkinsville, KY.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.