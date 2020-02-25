Sue Nesmith, 78, of Manitou, KY passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at her residence.
She was born April 17, 1941 in Caldwell County, KY to the late Everett Allen English and Lucille Adams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Shirley Edward Nesmith; one sister, Margaret Cooper; and three brothers, William Alan English, JW English, and Bobby Joe English.
Sue was a cafeteria worker in Nebo and was a member of Concord Baptist Church. She was a UK basketball fan. She played softball for many years in her youth and also enjoyed fishing.
She is survived by two sons, Dwayne (Connie) Nesmith of Sacramento, KY and Steve (Kim) Nesmith of Manitou; one sister, Betty (Johney) Hamby of Dawson Springs, KY; one brother, Ralph (Sandy) English of Nebo; six grandchildren, Cody, Derrick, Cameron, Amber, Whitney, and Jared; and two great grandchildren, Riley and Harper.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Manitou.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Monday and from 9:00 A.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Duncan, Clyde Jr. Nesmith, Dwayne Nesmith, Steve Nesmith, Cody Nesmith, and Derrick Nesmith. Honorary pallbearers will be Monte Nesmith and Cameron Nesmith.
