Joy Aliedia Seibert, 91, of Madisonville, KY passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville, KY.
She was born September 26, 1930, in St. Louis, MO, to the late Harry S. Kolb and Clara Louise Miller Kolb. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lewis Seibert; and her brother and sister-in-law, Lowell and Carolyn Vanzandt.
At age 14, her family moved to Christopher, IL, where she met Harry Seibert, who became her husband in 1948. He was the love of her life. While living in Illinois, she was a bookkeeper for 25 years. In 1971, they moved to Madisonville and she became a homemaker. She enjoyed working in her yard, playing Bridge, reading, and traveling. She was a member of First Christian Church and the Fannie Heart Mission Circle.
She is survived by her sister, Linda (Jerry) Eberwine of St. Louis, MO; brother, Lyle (Nancy) Vanzandt of DuQuoin, IL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Jan Seibert of Pennsylvania; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great-nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Benton, IL. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church Building Fund or the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.