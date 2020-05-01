Wilma Grace Rogers, 89, of Madisonville, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was a member of the Faith Tabernacle Church in Madisonville.
She is survived by her two sons, Larry Dale Hayes and Richard Chris Hayes; and two brothers, Roy Douglas Bruce and Ronald Bruce.
Private graveside services will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Madisonville.
Online condolences
may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.