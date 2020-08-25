Joyce D. Byarly Noel, 60, of Madisonville, formerly of Princeton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Bowling Green.
Joyce was a member of Frances Baptist Church.
Survivors include her fiancé, Chris Lisanby; daughter, Amanda Fitzgerald; son, Billy Fitzgerald; sisters, Sylvia Duncan, Ann Canada, and Lisa Strack.
Arrangements are with Morgan’s Funeral Home. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
