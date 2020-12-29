Estell Mae Curneal Ipock, 82, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Madisonville to the late Ada Lee Parker Curneal and David Melvin Curneal. Estell was a member of Christian Tabernacle Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed reading her Bible and listening to gospel music. Her best times were with her family celebrating her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death in death by her first husband, Ellis Lucian Whitmer; second husband, Robert Evans Ipock; daughters, Patricia Messamore and Alice Lee Irvin; son, Ellis Wayne Whitmer; brothers, David Curneal and Leonard Curneal; sisters, Brenda Crowley, Barbara Skimehorn and her infant sister, Betty Curneal; grandchildren, Samantha Messamore, Justin Tingle and Derrick Matheny; and her great-great-grandchild, Atticus Thomas.
Survivors include her daughters, Claudia Sexton, of Paris, Robin Matheny, Peggy Jane Boyette, both of Madisonville, Sheila (Robert Ray) Winstead, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, and Brenda (Howard “Jr”) Tingle, of Madisonville; sisters, Mary Franklin, of Providence, and Wanda Tirey of Henderson; brother, Roger (Marsha) Curneal, of Illinois; 23 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Christian Tabernacle Church 1406 Tucker Schoolhouse Rd. Madisonville, KY 42431 with Nathan Winstead, Pastor Howard “Jr” Tingle and Pastor Ray Winstead officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the church.
The pallbearers are Dustin Tingle, Nathan Winstead, Donald Todd, Billy Messamore, Zachary Ewing and Caleb Putman.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
