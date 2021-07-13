Gary Eugene Peyton, 80, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday July 11, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born Feb. 12, 1941, in Coiltown, to the late James Redmon Peyton and Hazel Naomi Bryant Peyton. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Jacob Keith Taylor.
Gary was an Army veteran and a coal mine operator at Pleasant View Mining Company. He loved mining and farming and enjoyed NASCAR and UK basketball.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Griffin Peyton; children, Gary Wayne Peyton (Lista Pharris), Teresa (Keith) Taylor, Cindy Peyton (Jimmy Hancock), David Peyton, Michelle Peyton (Julian) Winocour, Chelsea (Cainan) Jones, Kameron (Ashton) Peyton; step-children, Brad (Kati) Griffin, and Angela Wheeker (Trent Hill); grandchildren, Josh Peyton, Melissa (Matt) Brown, Whitney (Chris) Barber; MacKenzie Taylor, DeKoven Taylor (Noah Demoss), Hailey Peyton, Hannah Peyton, Heather Peyton, Winston Jones, Willa Jones, Karson Peyton; step-grandchildren, Michael (Megan) Griffin, Laura Griffin, Bradley (Mar) Puckett, Ben (Jalyn) Puckett, Chris Wheeker, and Trevor Wheeker; great-grandchildren, Maddox Peyton, Redmon Peyton, Colton Brown, Kirah Taylor, Kailey Barber, Taylor Barber, Callen Barber, Rylan Demoss; step-great-grandchildren, Clay Griffin, Kennedy Griffin, Aleigha Griffin, JR Griffin, McKinlee Griffin, and Braelynn Wheeker; two sisters, Barbara (Romane) Miller, and Joy (Sonnie) Baird; and five brothers, Carroll (Judie) Peyton, Doug (Glenda) Peyton, Joe (Charlotte) Peyton, Roger (Betty) Peyton, and Harold Peyton.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday July 15, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel with Pastor Kellan Lamb officiating. Burial will take place at Rose Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Gary W. Peyton, David Peyton, Kameron Peyton, Keith Taylor, Tommy Peyton, Trevor Wheeker, Michael Griffin and Shannon Peyton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Griffin, Cainan Jones, Julian Winocour, Jimmy Hancock, Ashton Peyton , and Lista Pharris.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
