Herman Dale Stone Jr., 59, of Providence, died Nov. 23, 2019, at Baptist Health in Madisonville. He was a member of the Pentecostal Prayer Chapel.
Survivors include his father, Herman M. Stone Sr.; wife Debbie Stone; son Brian Curtis Stone; daughter Jennifer Stone; brother Robert Allen Stone; and sister Brenda Mae McMican.
Service: 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home. Burial: Green Grove Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
