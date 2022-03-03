Patsy Ann Love Rickard, 67, of Madisonville, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born on May 29, 1954, in Hanson, to Marie Majors Love and the late James E. Love. She worked as a machine operator at Carhartt and IAC. She loved singing and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Patsy was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Stroud Rickard; mother, Marie Majors Love of Madisonville; daughters, Danielle (Bryan) Rogers and Dana (Rodney) Martin, both of Madisonville; son, Daniel Rickard of Madisonville; brothers, Edward (Mickey) Love of Slaughters, and James A. (Laura) Love of Hanson; sisters, Gale Parkest of Slaughters and Cathy Smith of Madisonville; granddaughters, Abby and Bailey; grandsons, Brandon, Luke, and Benjamin; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Stone officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jacob, Kevin, Jamie, David, Heath, and Isaac. Honorary pallbearers are Luke, Dra, Jason, and Wesley.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.