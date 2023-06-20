Lorie Burkeen, 53, of Madisonville, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.

She was formerly employed as a secretary for Madisonville Paving, and she was a member of Temple Hill Methodist Church in Murray.

Survivors include her sisters, Lynnette Coats and Naomi Baize; and fiancé, Mark Dugger.

Services: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Visitation: From 12:30 p.m. until the service hour on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions: Lucy Smith King Care Center, 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com