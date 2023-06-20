Lorie Burkeen, 53, of Madisonville, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
She was formerly employed as a secretary for Madisonville Paving, and she was a member of Temple Hill Methodist Church in Murray.
Survivors include her sisters, Lynnette Coats and Naomi Baize; and fiancé, Mark Dugger.
Services: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Visitation: From 12:30 p.m. until the service hour on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions: Lucy Smith King Care Center, 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.