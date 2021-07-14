Mayme Gordon Weldon, 95, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away Monday July 12, 2021 at Shemwell Healthcare in Providence, KY.
She was born August 17, 1925, to the late AK Woodring and Maudie Mae Skinner Woodring.ille. She was also preceded in death by her husband Lambert D. Weldon, daughter Tonda Gayle Davis, a son, Greg Weldon Sr., two granddaughters, Christy Lynn Caraway and Traza Weldon; one great grandson, Landon Caraway and one brother, Ronnie Woodring.
Mayme worked as a cosmetologist for Baker and Hickman for over 35 years. She enjoyed shopping at Macy’s and Peebles and hanging out at the VFW. She loved dancing, going to Florida, and walking with friends in the neighborhood. Mayme always told people to “stop and smell the roses in life.”
She is survived by two granddaughters, Gidget (Shane) Fenwick of Dawson Springs and Kelly Foster of Calhoun, KY; grandson, Greg (Chasity) Weldon Jr. of Calhoun; and several
great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday July 15, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville with Bro. Robert Akers officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:30 P.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Shane Fenwick, Glenn Davis, Bailey Fenwick, Adyn Fenwick, Austin Towe, and Greg Weldon, Jr.
