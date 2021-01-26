James H. Tackett, 76, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his residence.
He was born June 4, 1944, in Ashland, to the late James A. Tackett and Ruby Queen Tackett.
James graduated from Murray State University and did post graduate studies at the University of Kentucky. He retired from McCoy & McCoy Laboratories and Goodyear Tire Company. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Madisonville, Boy Scouts of America, Walk to Emmaus Community and men’s prayer reunion group. He was a Maroon Band Booster and YAA Softball Coach.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, Nancy Adams Tackett; a daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Jeremy Chapman of Bowling Green; a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Mark and Vanessa Tackett of Madisonville; and four grandchildren, Stuart Tackett, and Meg Tackett both of Lexington, and Kaitlyn and Allie Chapman both of Bowling Green.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville with Pastor Loletuth Kalz and the Rev. Ken Hundley officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Smith, Russell Prow, Larry Noffsinger, Billy Crabtree, Jerry Hobgood, Barry McGaw and William Whitledge.
Memorial contributions can be made to The First United Methodist Church of Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
