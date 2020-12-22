Wayne Clayton, 81 of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness with Covid-19.
He was born Aug. 24, 1939, in Madisonville, to the late Cecil Clayton and Mary Lucille Jameson Clayton.
He was of the Pentecostal faith. He enjoyed collecting antiques and old cars. He was former owner of a carpet store and was into real estate.
He is survived by three children, Kevin Clayton, Karen Clayton, and Keith Clayton, all of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Michael Lacy, of Idaho, and Tabetha Arnold, of Madisonville; and three great grandchildren, Trinity Hendrix, Travin Hendrix, and Tyshawn Hendrix.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Donnie Howton officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Al Lock, Wayne Burns, Dwight Holeman, Brad Griffin, David Weir, and Billy Johnson, Jr.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
