May Dean Mills Hopper, 85, of Madisonville, Ky passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her son’s home in Brentwood, TN. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren when God took her home. She died of complications related to late stage Alzheimer’s.
May was born in 1934 to Carlie and Betty (Fisher) Hopper. She met her husband Robert Dale Mills at a diner in Madisonville, KY and was later united in marriage to him in 1955 in Bennettsville, SC, where her son, Robert, also married his wife.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carlie and Betty Hopper, her husband Robert Dale Mills, her son Gregory D Mills, sister Sue German, and brother Charles Hopper and sister-in-law Barbara Hopper.
She is survived by her children, Connie Argier of Madisonville, KY, Cheryl (Dale) Thomas of Oakland, TN, and Rob (Marie) Mills of Brentwood, TN; Grandchildren Gregory (Carrie) Blincoe of Frisco, TX, Christina Tarpey of Lebanon, TN, Dezi Thomas (Aaron Green) of Newton, AL, India Thomas of Oakland, TN, Mariah Thomas of Midland City, AL, and Annabelle, Charlie, Lucy and Henry Mills of Brentwood TN; 7 great-grand children; and siblings, James (Kay) Hopper of Madisonville and Don (Mary) Hopper of Dawson Springs; Josephine (Thomas) Johnson of Ilsley, Judith (Ron) Chester of Ilsley, Janie (Danny) Parrott of Madisonville and Brenda (Jimmy) Boaz of Hopkinsville; brother-in-law Johnny German; sister-in-law Elizabeth Hopper; and many nieces and nephews.
May Dean liked to be called by her middle name, Dean. She was a driven, caring and loving wife, mother, nana and great-nana. She grew up in Ilsley, KY which is located near Madisonville, KY where she spent most of her early years. After she met her husband, they relocated to the Chicagoland area where they settled in Wood Dale, IL, raised their children and lived for over 40 years. Dean retired early and relocated back to Madisonville, KY with her husband to spend time with her siblings and extended family and friends during the golden years of life. Dean loved spending time with her family and especially having long conversations with her sisters, sisters-in-law and life long friend (Betty Sweeney of Milton, Fl). She enjoyed extended trips to see her children, husband’s family, and friends across the country.
She had an amazing smile. Dean was well cared for by many people throughout her illness. The family would like to offer their sincere love and appreciation to her caregivers, Lindsey, Jackie, Allison and Christina and her nurses David and Terry from Willowbrook Home Healthcare.
Services will held on Thursday, January 30th 2020. Visitation will begin at 11am with the funeral service at 1pm at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home located at 2285 Main Street, Madisonville, KY with Bro Cook Officiating. Burial will follow at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson.
