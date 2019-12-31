Brenda Sue Marks, 75, of Providence, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Madisonville.
She was a caregiver at Shemwells nursing home.
Survivors include her sons, Howard D. Coomer Jr., David D. Coomer, Jeffery L. Coomer and Charlie Marks; and daughter Janet M. Marks Morse.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel at Jones Kirby Funeral Home. Burial: White Oak Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and after 10 a.m. Friday.
