Gloria June Mitchell, 72, of Earlington passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
She was born in Hopkins County on June 28, 1947, to the late Kenneth and Martha Starks.
She was a member of Madisonville First Assembly of God Church and a member and past president of TOPS. Mrs. Mitchell taught Missionettes at Earlington Assembly of God Church for many years and ran Shoebox Ministry for Eastern Kentucky residents. She liked reading and UK basketball.
Mrs. Mitchell had worked as a secretary for Earlington Assembly of God Church for 50 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Durwood Starks and Wayne Starks; one sister, Delaine Almon; and one niece, Sherri Marvel.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne “Roho” Mitchell of Earlington; her son, Everett “Mitch” Mitchell Jr., and his wife, Heather, of Earlington; one sister, Keela Vandygriff of Earlington; one brother, Mark Starks, and his wife, Kathy, of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Michelle (Shane) Mitchell-Fox, Lindy Mitchell and Everett Mitchell III; two great-granddaughters, Finley Fox and Everley Fox; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Old Salem Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Shoebox Ministry, c/o Madisonville First Assembly of God, 3406 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
