Bobby Gene Lindsey, 71, of Madisonville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
He was born in Paris, Tennessee, on Oct. 27, 1948, to the late JP and Lorene Lindsey.
Mr. Lindsey was a member of Pritchett’s Chapel in Madisonville, was a Vietnam veteran having served with the United States Army 101st Airborne division and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a Rizpah Shriner, a Mason who was a member of Hanson Masonic Lodge No. 766 and was a Kentucky Colonel. Mr. Lindsey enjoyed fishing, music and building drag race cars. He was an avid drag racer with Lindsey Racing and was known as the “Wheelchair Express.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, JoAnne Lindsey, in 2012; and two brothers, Hunter Lindsey and Douglas Lindsey.
Mr. Lindsey is survived by his wife, Marsha Lindsey of Madisonville; four children, Brenda Parfrey and her husband, Tim, of Marion, Illinois, Melissa Martin and her husband, Tim, of Dawson Springs, Rebecca Shadwick and her husband, Jimmy, of Beech Grove, and Rick Korzenborn and his wife, Lynn, of Rabbit Ridge; eight grandchildren, Lindsey, Bobby, Wendy, Lori, Ashton, Jessica, Katie and Kelly; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private, with the Rev. Steve Terry officiating. Burial with Military Honors by the Hopkins County Honor Guard will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
