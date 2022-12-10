LOUISVILLE — Stephanie Ann (Hendrix) Terry Stewart, 61, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born December 24, 1960, in Ft. Knox to Sandra (Hendrix) Burke. Stephanie spent her formative years in both Indiana and Kentucky. She graduated from West Hopkins High School in 1978 where she played basketball and ran track. She also enjoyed bowling in her spare time. She was a medical professional committed to her community and made hats and scarves for the homeless in addition to volunteering at local nursing homes.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Hunt; grandfather, Frank Hendrix; uncle, Christopher Wayne Hunt; and aunts, Linda McNary and Betty Morrow.
Stephanie is survived by her loving son, Damon Jermaine Terry; mother, Sandra Lee Burke (Jack); grandson, Damon Jermaine Terry, II, and siblings, Sherri Dulin, Dorden Burke (Dona), and Yvonne Feeley (Kevin).
The memorial service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Newcomer Cremations, Funeral & Receptions, East Louisville, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Please remember Stephanie by remembering her good works. Keep hats and scarves in your car during winter to hand out to those who need them. Volunteer at your local nursing home and support the elderly.
