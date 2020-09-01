Ashley Wayne Caswell, 31, of Providence, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born Aug. 17, 1989, in Morehead to Tammy Cotton and the late Larry Caswell. He was formerly employed with Timewell Drainage Products in Providence. Ashley enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his triplet daughters, Eve, Lu-La and Lelia Caswell.
Survivors include his wife, Kortney Johnson Caswell; mother, Tammy Hardymon Cotton of Providence; daughter, Alice Caswell of Providence; son, Charles Caswell of Providence; sister, Nicole (Jonathan) Peavey of Providence; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
