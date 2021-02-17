Mark Fogle, 62, of White Plains, died at 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his residence.
A native of Louisville, he was born July 18, 1958, the son of the late Leo Fogle and Betsy Ann Neal. He was a member of McIntosh Chapel.
Survivors include Rachel Moore, Rick Moore, Dawn Walker, Billy Randolph, Theresa (Paul) Garr, Pamela Hayes, Michelle (Glenn) Townsell, Brandy (Rob) Ray, Rick Moore, Jeff (Candace) Thompson, Alice (Timmy) Holmes and Eddie (Whitney) Corum; and several other loved ones.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at McIntosh Chapel with Bro. Charlie Spears officiating. Burial will follow in the chapel. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton.
Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.