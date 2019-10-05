Jerry Wayne Lovan, 81, of Dalton, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home. Jerry owned and operated H&L Barber Shop and was a member of Richland Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Iris Summers Lovan; son Kent Lovan; daughter Kim McElroy; and sister Judy Gill.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Masonic service: Noon Monday. Burial: New Beulah Cemetery, Beulah. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.