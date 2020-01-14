Brodie Rich Jr., 82, of Blackford, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at his home. He retired from Chrysler.
Survivors include his wife, Vicki Voegel Rich; sons Larry W. Rich, James Allen Rich, Marion "Peanut" Jones and Brodie Rich; stepdaughters, Kristy Toy and Corri Boswell; sisters Joyce Robertson and Bettie Acker; brothers Bobby Rich, Frank Rich and Hank Rich.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Vanover Funeral Home, Clay. Burial: White Oak Cemetery, Clay. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
