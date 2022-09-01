Stephen F. “Steve” Bowles, 78, of Madisonville, formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Deaconess-Gateway in Evansville, Indiana. Mr. Bowles was born in Madisonville January 5, 1944, to the late Marvin Bowles and Evelyn Ridley Bowles. He retired after working many years at Mid-South Plastics and Buckhorn Industries. Mr. Bowles was of the Christian faith and was a 1962 graduate of Dawson Springs High School.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Karen Workman Bowles of Madisonville, formerly of Dawson Springs; a daughter, Diana (Wayne) Hall of Dawson Springs; a son, David (Pam) Bowles of Burkburnett, Texas; a sister, Susan Bowles (Roger) Hoover of Eddyville; an adopted daughter-in-law, Sherron Hall Rickard; two grandchildren, Joshua “Deven” (Annie) Bowles and Sarah Caitlin Hall; one great-grandson, Paul “August” Bowles; and a fur baby, Sophie AKA “Freda Tornado Survivor.”
The funeral service for Stephen F. “Steve” Bowles will be 2 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating the service. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers will be Kent Workman, Louis Compton, Doug Littlejohn, Ross Workman, David “Bub” Ridley, and John Honnold. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary Barnett, Mike Nichols, Bill Lanham, Ron Tolbert, and Governor Steve Beshear.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Hopkins County Humane Society in memory of Steve and in honor of Sophie AKA “Freda Tornado Survivor” who was found by the Humane Society and was fed and sheltered until being reunited with her family three months after the December 10, 2021 tornado, Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
