Patricia Faye Garrison, 69, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Survivors: daughters, April Schaefer (Ryan) and Jamie Garrison; son, James Garrison; brothers, Rue (Hazel) Duke and Jimmy (Faye) Duke; and sisters, Sherry (Frank) Murphy and Betty (Eddie) McGregor.
Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial: Shy Flat Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
