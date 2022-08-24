NORTONVILLE — Renna Louise Hunt, 87, of Nortonville passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Brighton Cornerstone Nursing. She was born January 20, 1935, to the late Jack and Renna (Moore) Whitfield of White Plains. She has been a faithful member of Pleasant Hill General Baptist since August 23, 1946, and in regular attendance until her health declined. Renna worked for South Hopkins High School for 25 years before retiring. She was always quick to give a smile to someone in need. Her family was her joy in life.
Preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Fred Hunt, Jr.; son, Larry Hunt; and siblings, Rachel, Genon, Lewis, Corinne, Felix, and Nubby.
Survived by her daughter, Sandy (Robert) Crawford; daughter-in-law, Becky Hunt; grandchildren, Traci (Mike) Reager, Keli (Tim) Gleason, Bradley (Misty) Crawford, and Cristin (Wes) Maxberry; great-grandchildren, Taetum Crawford, Katelynn, Hannah, and Laurynn Gleason, Jayden Reager, and Emma and Garrett Maxberry; and sister-in-law, Edythe Whitfield.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, with Bro. Daniel Vandiver and Bro. Brad Payne officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
