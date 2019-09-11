Fred Keith Kelley, 59, of Madisonville, died on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Keith was formerly employed with Carhartt.
Survivors include his daughters, Melissa Law and Monica Chapman; and his sister, Juanita Blanchard.
Memorial service: 6 p.m. Saturday at White Plains Missionary Baptist Church, White Plains. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: From 4 p.m. until time of service Saturday.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
