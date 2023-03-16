Frank Washington, Sr., 85, of Madisonville, passed away at his residence Friday, Mar. 10, 2023, at 2:38 p.m. He was born to William and Jessie Mae Washington in Barnsley. Frank retired from Peabody Star Mine after 30 years of service. He was a member of Flower Grove Baptist Church for over 50 years, serving as both treasurer and trustee. He was a faithful member until his death. Frank loved to sing, dance, fish, hunt, and other outdoor activities, but most of all he loved people.
Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Flora E. Washington; sisters, Louise, Lillie Mae, and Cora Lee; brother, George; and grandchildren, Frank Washington, III and Aria Hatcher.
He leaves to cherish his memory, children, Angela (Chris) Jordan of Jacksonville, Florida, Frank (Tina) Washington, Jr. of Earlington, William “Bill” (Aida) Washington of Louisville, Belinda White of Madisonville, and Christy (Terry) Driver of Hanson; brother, James (Lillie) Washington of Madisonville; sister, Dorothy Hughes of Madisonville; sisters-in-law, Karla Washington of Madisonville and Linda Gregory of Providence; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; along with two close friends, Henry Clark and Richard Taylor.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at Flower Grove Baptist Church, Madisonville. Burial will be in East Side Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service.
