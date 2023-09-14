NORTONVILLE — Walter Thomas Gomer, 74, of Nortonville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Greencastle, Indiana. He was born Nov. 23, 1948, to the late William Thomas “Doby” Gomer and the late Wanda (Davis) Gomer Sullivan. Tommy was a retired coal miner from Peabody Coal Co. and was a member of the UMWA District 23. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to spend time with his family.
Mr. Gomer is survived by his two children, Jenny (Sean) Allee of Indiana and Freeman Thomas Gomer of Nortonville; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Gomer of Missouri; a nephew; and a great-nephew.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, with Bro. Jeremy Anderson officiating. Burial to follow in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
