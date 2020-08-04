Anne Gibson Conrad, 87, of Providence, went home to be with the lord on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the home of her daughter.
Mrs. Conrad was a member of the Providence First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. Mrs. Conrad was employed by Gibson Auction and Realty, were she was a real estate agent.
Mrs. Conrad is survived by one daughter, Suzann Johnson, of Manitou; one son, John Gibson, of Providence; and a brother, Mack (Robin) Gibson
of Providence.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Providence First Baptist Church in Providence with Bro. Tim Rigdon and Bro. Ethan Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Big Hill Cemetery, Providence. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Providence First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence First Baptist Church at 214 Broadway St, Providence, KY 42450.
Online condolences can be made at meltonfuneral home.com.
