Wanda Faye Brown, 70, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Paducah, KY.
She was born September 16, 1951, in Madisonville to the late Ruby Mitchell and Velma Franklin Mitchell of Dawson Springs, KY, and she was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.
Wanda was a member of Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived
by her mother,
her husband Don Brown of 45 years;
two sons, Donald (Kassidy) Brown of Princeton, IN, and Chris Brown of Hanson; one sister Linda (Donnie) Howton of Nebo, KY, and two grandchildren, Abby Brown and
Mitchell Brown.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral in Madisonville with Bro. Lawrence Richardson and Donnie Howton officiating. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.