SLAUGHTERS -- Linda Faye Major, 77, of Slaughters, passed away at her home Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. She was a housewife and a member of the Slaughters United Methodist Church in Slaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Major; and one son, Kevin Major.
Survivors include one daughter, Stacy Rose (Mike) of Manitou; two sons, Greg Ford (Debra) of Clay and Ricky Major (Kim) of Slaughters; one sister, Sue Culbreath (Dan) of Concord, North Carolina; one brother, Dale Williams (Jane) of Lisman; nine grandchildren, Hunter Ford, Hailey Ford, Hilary Ford, Samantha Tabor, Morgan White, Blake Major, David Rose, Amber Goff and Madison Melton; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. The Rev. Josh Tharp will officiate. Burial will be in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Kevin Major Scholarship Fund, c/o Slaughters United Methodist Church, 22 Church St., Slaughters, KY 42456 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
