Gracie M. Cotton, 91, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. She was born Oct. 25, 1931, in Hardinsburg to the late Eltie Duke Wardrip and Reese Wardrip. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and canning. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Gracie was a Jehovah Witness.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Cotton, Sr.; son, Charles Cotton; three brothers; three sisters; grandson, David Cotton, Jr.; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Cotton.
Survivors include her children, Oscar Cotton, Jr. of Crofton, David (Jeannette) Cotton, Sr. of Madisonville, Linda (Mike) O’Bannon of Madisonville, Kenneth (Brenda) Cotton, Sr. of Nortonville, Sharon (Earl) Groves of St. Charles, Roger (Robbie) Cotton of Manitou, Mark (Kellie) Cotton of Hanson, and Robert Cotton of Madisonville; 30 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; 34 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Mar. 10, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with her friends and family giving her eulogy. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.