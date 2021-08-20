Elizabeth Uvalle, 30, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Survivors include her parents, Aurora Guerrero and Clemente Uvalle; sons Victor Jr. Gonzales, Oliver Mejia and Jayden Harris; daughters Chloe Isabella Torres and Olivia Mejia; sisters Claudia Hernandez and Diana Fernandez; and brothers Clemente Uvalle and Esequiel Guerrero.
Service: 5 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Visitation: After 3 p.m. Saturday.
