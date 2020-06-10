Helen Mangum, 74, of Madisonville passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
She was born on May 30, 1946 to the late, Fate and Sue Lutz. Helen retired from the Hopkins County School Board as a bus driver. She enjoyed playing bingo and games on her iPad. Helen was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Mangum; four brothers, Jerry Lutz, James Lutz, Derrick Calbreath and Aubrey Lutz.
Survivors include her daughters, Faith (Monty) Corbett and Sherry (Chris) Gordon both of Madisonville; sons, John (Reta) Mangum of Manitou and Robert (Janice) Mangum; sisters, Patsy (Frank) Frasier of Slaughters, and Carolyn (Kevin) Grave of Madisonville; brothers, Rev. Danny Lutz of Madisonville, Mike Lutz and Ricky Lutz both of Slaughters; 12 grandchildren;m 39 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Samuel Beeny, Sr. officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Alvin Russ, Alan Russ, Jerry Russ, Anthony Mangum, Donald Frasier and Chris Walker.
Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to Baptist Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
