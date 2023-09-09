Charles Robert “Bob” Mills, 73, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at his home. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and the owner and operator of Carpet Barn in Madisonville.
Survivors: wife, Colleen Quinn Mills; children, Jennifer Mills, Marissa Quinn, Michael Quinn Mills, and Amy (Alan) Shepherd; and sister, Pamela Mills.
Funeral arrangements will be private under the direction of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. A burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
