MADISONVILLE — Barbara Ann Priest, 76, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Deaconess Hospital in Henderson. She was born in Yakima, Washington April 11, 1946, to the late S.E. “Jim” Musgrove and Beatrice Owens. Barbara was of the Baptist faith, had worked at Rudd Realty as a real estate agent, was a homemaker, and loved to read.
She is survived by her three children, Amy Ayer and her husband, Brad, of Henderson, Russ Priest of Lititz, Pennsylvania, and Ron Priest and his wife, Madonna, of Madisonville; one sister, Gay Gentry of Pottsboro, Texas; nine grandchildren, Katherine Miller, Bailey Ayer, Alexandria Ayer, Sydney Fulkerson, Trinity Rideout, Tyler Hanna, Travis Hanna, Jessica Priest, and Jared Priest; eight great-grandchildren; and one niece.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington, with Rev. Tim Shoekley officiating.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
