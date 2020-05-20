Stacia Ann Peyton, age 79, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her residence. Ms. Peyton was born on Nov. 13, 1940 in Hopkins County, to the late John Raymond Martin and Myrtle Mae Johnson Martin. She was a graduate of South Hopkins High School. Ms. Peyton was the owner of Pioneer Plastics until the late ‘80s. She served a term on the Dawson Springs City Council, 14½ years as mayor of the City of Dawson Springs and upon leaving the mayoral office she worked under the Steve Beshear administration as the Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Local Government. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs.
Ms Peyton was a true community servant. While in Dawson Springs she served as a member and president of the Dawson Springs Rotary Club. She served on the Pennyrile Area District Board, the Dawson Springs Housing Authority, the Integra Bank Board, the Dawson Springs Museum Board, the Dawson Springs Darby House Board, and she was a member of the Dawson Springs Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, she was a 60-year member of the Dawson Springs Order of the Eastern Star #133.
Ms. Peyton loved the City of Dawson Springs and worked diligently and selflessly to see her city prosper. Many of the projects she championed included receiving millions of dollars in grant funding to rehab and upgrade the Downtown Streetscape, refurbish and build new homes on Fredrick Road including a new sewer line. Additionally, she received funding to rebuild the Dawson Springs Swimming Pool. And finally, but not least, she championed the planning process, funding and rebuilding of Riverside Park, perhaps the most unique ballpark facility in Kentucky.
Ms. Peyton is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Ann (Timothy) Ruane of Brentwood, Tenn.; and son, Jonathan Hugh (Traci) Peyton of Knoxville, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Hudson Peyton, Hughes Peyton, Brayden Ruane, Peyton Ruane and Tristan Ruane.
Ms. Peyton is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Randall Martin.
Visitation and funeral services for Stacia Ann Peyton will be conducted within the rules for safety and health as set forth by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Visitation for Stacia Ann Peyton will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs (960 Industrial Park Rd, Dawson Springs) and visitation will continue from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday, with her funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs. Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear and elder Jeff Winfrey will officiate. A local burial will follow funeral services.
Ms. Peyton’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 1 p.m. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options.)
Active Pallbearers include Mike Opalek, Mike Nichols, Nathan Lutz, Shannon Albro, D.J. Oldham and Matt Allen. Honorary Pallbearers include Bill Crider, Sarah Ann Oglesby, Denise Ridley and Debbie Cansler.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of making donations to the Dawson Springs Rotary Club, c/o Krista Kilkenny, 776 Lucas Circle, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
