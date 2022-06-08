PROVIDENCE — Shirley Ann (Minton) Hargrave, 72, of Providence KY, went to be reunited with her husband on May 30, 2022. She was surrounded by family at her residence and after weeks of hospice care, Shirley was peacefully released into Heaven.
Shirley was born on October 28, 1949, in Seymour IN to the late Alfred and Eura Minton. She was preceded by her husband, Larry Gene Hargrave; her brother, Thomas Floyd Minton; and her son-in-law, Curtis Staggs.
Shirley was an amazing cook and baker and prepared thousands of meals for her church, family, friends, and coworkers. She worked many years for Earle C. Clements Job Corps and touched many young people with her kindness and compassion. She was a foster mother to several children in the late 70s and 80s. Shirley enjoyed reading, driving cross country with her husband, cooking, sewing, and entertaining. She was a member of Christian Worship Center Church and loved her church family dearly. Her faith in God and the Bible remained strong throughout her life.
She is survived by her daughters, Heather Staggs and Hope Travis. Survivors also include her sisters, Rose Sharon Reimer of Oak Creek, WI, Sheila Rogers of Providence, KY, and Michelle (Jeff) Scheibling of Bourbonnais, IL. Shirley had several grandchildren; Justice Staggs, Honesty Staggs, Josiah (Amber) Staggs, Elijah Staggs, Liberty Staggs, Christian Travis, Caitlyn Travis, and CJ Travis; and 3 great-grandchildren.
No memorial service is planned at this time per her wishes. A celebration of her life is tentatively planned for later this year. Memorial Contributions and condolences will be accepted through Christian Worship Center, 630 Hwy 41A, Providence, KY. 42450.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
