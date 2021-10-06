Billy Wayne Evans, 73, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born December 19, 1948 to the late Earl Evans and Edith Belle Evans. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jacklynn Evans.
Billy enjoyed listening to music and seeing his family. He loved his daughter.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Evans; his son, Johnathan Evans;
Graveside service will be held 10:00A.M. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Veterans West National Cemetery in Hopkinsville, KY.
