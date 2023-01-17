SALEM — James Thomas Green, 96, of Salem, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Livingston County Hospital. He was born Sept. 22, 1926, in Mortons Gap to the late Verner and Elsie Green. Mr. Green was a member of Mexico Baptist Church and was a WWII veteran of the United States Army. He was a retired coal miner who had worked at P&M Coal Company, East Diamond, Uniontown, Crescent, Drake 2, and Drake 4. He was a Sunday school teacher at Mexico Baptist Church and a member of Gideons International.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Lou Scott Green; his daughter, Phyllis Gayle Green; a granddaughter, Joy Ann Green; a step-grandson, Anthony McPherson; and three sisters.
Mr. Green is survived by his three children, Shernell (Panuel) Lowry of Rockvale, Tennessee, Evelyn (Gregory) Jones of Salem, and Scott (Donna) Green of Earlington; five grandchildren, James R. Lowry, Kevin N. Lowry, Jessica Jones, Nathaniel Jones, and Sarah Jones; two step-grandchildren, Stacy Howard and Cindy Clark; seven great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; six step-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Mortons Gap Second Baptist Church in Mortons Gap, with Bro. Tim Burdon officiating and Bro. Wilbur Powell assisting. Burial will follow in Old Salem Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon Bibles.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.