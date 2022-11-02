Michael E. Broady, formerly of Louisville, was born April 9, 1955, to Marcellus Broady, Sr., and Berniedean Scott Broady. He passed away peacefully at his home in Earlington Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. He loved his pastor and the members of the church, and there was never a time when he did not feel the love returned. He always felt at home when he was in the presence of his church family.
Michael graduated from Earlington High School in June 1973 and Kentucky State University in May 1977 with his bachelor’s degree.
He was formerly employed in Louisville as an insurance adjuster for Farm Bureau Insurance Company for over 20 years and goes down in history as being one of the first black employees that they hired. Later, he went to work for Jefferson County Public School System, JCPSS, as a bus driver.
Michael was a die-hard University of Louisville Cardinals fan and was a proud season ticket holder for the team. Win or lose, he remained their biggest supporter. He also was an avid listener of Louisville’s Black Radio station “WLOU”. Michael lived in Louisville for most of his career, and it was during this time that he developed a deep love for the city.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Marcellus Broady, Jr., and sister, Shirley Broady Watson.
He leaves to cherish his memories two sisters, Joanna Moore of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Barbara J. Johnson of Madisonville; brothers, Darrell W. Broady of Earlington, and Leroy (Bettie) Broady of Hopkinsville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Earlington. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.